Gridsum Signs lululemon athletica as New Client

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, today announced that it has signed lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) ("lululemon") as a new client.

lululemon is significantly scaling its business in China. It entered the China market in 2016 by opening a number of offline stores and an online store on Tmall. As part of its global expansion, lululemon is looking to further expand its online presence and acquire new customers in China with the launch of approximately 30 additional stores in Shanghai in 2018.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "I am pleased to welcome lululemon to our growing portfolio of clients. To facilitate its expansion in China, lululemon is leveraging our powerful AI-driven Marketing Automation suite and deep experience across a broad range of digital marketing environments and across multiple devices and platforms, including social, newsfeed, search and others. lululemon is an incredibly dynamic brand that has set a high bar in terms of its expectations and targets for customer satisfaction, brand ascendance and, ultimately, return on investment for its China business. This client win demonstrates the confidence lululemon has in our big data and AI capabilities, and we believe that our marketing automation suite will be a key facilitator for lululemon in achieving its goals."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM), is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, with products that create transformational experiences for people to live happy, healthy, fun lives. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Gridsum may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Gridsum's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; reduced demand for, and market acceptance of, Gridsum's solutions; difficulties keeping and strengthening relationships with customers; potentially costly research and development activities; competitions in the digital intelligence market; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Gridsum's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

