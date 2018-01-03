Lawton Fire responds to structure fire in SW part of city

A structure fire was reported in southwest Lawton just after 11 on Wednesday morning.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1600 block of Tennessee Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived they reported finding flames and smoke coming from the home. According to the fire marshal, the fire started in the back bedroom. The home was vacant. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The smoke was visible from our Cameron Towercam.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire out. There was heavy smoke and fire damage inside the home.

We are waiting for more details on the fire. The cause is still under investigation. However, the fire marshal's office says that there were limbs inside of the home that had been set on fire. It appears someone broke into the vacant home in an attempt to stay warm.

