Lawton Fire responds to structure fire in SW part of city - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Fire responds to structure fire in SW part of city

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
A structure fire was reported in southwest Lawton just after 11 on Wednesday morning. A structure fire was reported in southwest Lawton just after 11 on Wednesday morning.
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1600 block of Tennessee Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

When they arrived they reported finding flames and smoke coming from the home. According to the fire marshal, the fire started in the back bedroom. The home was vacant. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The smoke was visible from our Cameron Towercam.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire out. There was heavy smoke and fire damage inside the home. 

We are waiting for more details on the fire. The cause is still under investigation. However, the fire marshal's office says that there were limbs inside of the home that had been set on fire. It appears someone broke into the vacant home in an attempt to stay warm.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-02 23:48:36 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-04 21:21:48 GMT
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.

  • Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:29 AM EST2018-01-04 06:29:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-04 21:21:21 GMT

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

  • New book leaves Trump 'furious,' 'disgusted' with Bannon

    New book leaves Trump 'furious,' 'disgusted' with Bannon

    Thursday, January 4 2018 3:49 AM EST2018-01-04 08:49:22 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-01-04 21:20:08 GMT

    An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

    An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

    •   
Powered by Frankly