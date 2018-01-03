Grants Available to Support Public Safety Projects in Indian Cou - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Grants Available to Support Public Safety Projects in Indian Country

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Department of Justice opened the grant solicitation period for comprehensive funding to federally-recognized American Indian tribal governments to support public safety, victim services and crime prevention.

“We’re proud to offer American Indian and Alaska Native communities opportunities to continue to improve public safety, better serve victims of crime, and strengthen criminal justice systems,” said Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand.  “CTAS projects support Native American women, ensure tribal self-determination, and further our shared goals of safe and secure communities for American Indian and Alaska Native peoples.”

The funding can be used to enhance law enforcement; bolster adult and juvenile justice systems; prevent and control juvenile delinquency; serve native victims of crimes such as child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, and elder abuse; and support other efforts to combat crime.

“I am excited to see the Justice Department reaffirm its commitment to a strong partnership with tribal nations. These grants can benefit Oklahoma Tribes by helping to address public safety challenges, including violence against women and the opioid crisis. Given Oklahoma’s patchwork jurisdiction, I am confident that these funds could strengthen community policing programs in Indian Country as well as nearby non-Indian communities,” United States Attorney Trent Shores stated.

Applications for CTAS must be submitted online through the Department’s Grants Management System by 8:00 p.m. CDT, March 20, 2018.

Information provided by US Justice Department. 

