Duncan Chamber of Commerce helps replenish blood supply

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- People in Duncan had the chance to start their new year off with a good deed.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute set up a blood drive at the Chamber of Commerce to take donations. The Institute holds the drive every three months as you can donate every 56 days.

This partnership started seven years ago and the Chamber President says this is an especially important time to donate.

"Often times, after holidays, blood supply is low and we have to replenish that. It's one of those things you have to continually renew that supply,” said Chris Deal.

On average, about 25 people show up to donate.

