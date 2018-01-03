OKC Zoo mourns the loss of snow leopard

The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
Cotton County is welcoming a new Director of Emergency Management. Eric Price, a 20-year veteran of the armed forces, will be the new director.
One lucky Oklahoman is now $50,000 richer! The winning ticket was sold at a Country Mart store in Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Lottery website, one ticket in Oklahoma hit four white balls and the Powerball, amounting in a $50,000 prize. It's unclear if that ticket has been claimed. Wednesday night's winning numbers were 42-39-18-2-37 and the Powerball was 12. Overall, there were more than 13,000 winners in Oklahoma.
