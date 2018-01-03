Good Samaritans help put out grass fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Good Samaritans help put out grass fire

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A small fire on Highway 7 was put out in a matter of minutes thanks to the help of passersby.

This fire was just before 4:30 just west of Southeast 60th Street in Lawton.

Four or five good Samaritans stopped to help control the fire until the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department arrived. One man even pulled out an old piece of carpet from his truck to smother the fire.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

