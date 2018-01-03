WellCare to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST) followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session at 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST).

Links to the live webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session, as well as the replays of these events, will be available via WellCare's website at http://ir.wellcare.com/event. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company served approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2017. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

