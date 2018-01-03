Lawton Police continue search for man reported missing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-We're learning more about a missing man out of Lawton. We first told you about Paul Bebout Tuesday night. Now Police believe he could be with his brother, David Bebout.

Police said 50-year-old Paul Bebout, suffers from mental health issues and is under the care of a company that provides home assistance. They believe he was taken by his brother last week and they're hoping people can help them find out where he is.

Paul lives in a home with three other people and a health care provider who works for Community Access.Paul's brother, David Bebout, was awarded visitation to spend time with him Christmas Day, but was not allowed to leave or take Paul anywhere. Police said David got into fight with the Community Access worker who lives with Paul. David then drove away with Paul. The Community Access worker followed them for a short distance, but returned back to the home to check on other people living there.

The Worker called police the next day and that's when this investigation began.

“We are still working…working diligently our detectives are looking into the case, they are trying to find any leads or contact information on who may know him or anything," said Jenkins.

Police said it’s always difficult working on case that involve finding a person.



"I'm sure it's a tough ordeal to anytime you have a family member missing and you can't locate them or don't know where they are at. But we want the citizens and everyone else to know that we are working diligently to try to find this person so we can bring some closure to that family and also let people know we are working hard," said Jenkins.

In order to further their investigation The Lawton Police Department is encouraging anyone with any information on Paul Bebout's whereabouts to call the Lawton Police Department or Crimestoppers at 355-INFO.



