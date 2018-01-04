Waco police block off streets for negotiations - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Waco police block off streets for negotiations

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Police blocked off Benton Dr. between Robinson Road and 27th Street for negotiations early Thursday morning. 

Waco police said a woman had barricaded herself inside a home at around 10 p.m.

The woman was refusing to communicate with officers. SWAT was called to assist the officers and negotiations took place for about seven hours.

At around 5 a.m., the woman was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

No one was hurt in the incident.

