Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Biotech Stocks -- Juno Therapeutics, Acorda Therapeutics, Lexicon Pharma, and FibroGen

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on JUNO, ACOR, LXRX, and FGEN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Forbes reported that US Biotechnology stocks had a very good year in 2017, with the NASDAQ Biotech Index up 21%. But the sector in Europe ended flat for the year, leading some savvy investors to conclude that European biotechs may be a more compelling play in 2018. Today, WallStEquities.com features the recent performance of four players in this industry: Juno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX), and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Juno Therapeutics

On Wednesday, shares in Seattle, Washington headquartered Juno Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.24 million shares. The stock ended at $48.09, rising 1.56% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 6.63% over the previous three months and 146.74% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 35.38%. Furthermore, shares of Juno Therapeutics, which engages in developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.44.

On December 06th, 2017, Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) announced three license agreements to advance the Company's program in multiple myeloma using gamma secretase inhibitors (GSIs) in combination with BCMA-directed CAR T cells. Through its agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, JUNO will acquire a license to the GSI known as LY3039478, a product candidate that has been studied in 411 patients and healthy volunteers. Through its agreements with OncoTracker and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, JUNO will gain exclusive rights to intellectual property within the field of combinations of GSIs and BCMA-directed engineered T cells.

On December 12th, 2017, research firm Wells Fargo downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'. Get the full research report on JUNO for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=JUNO

Acorda Therapeutics

Ardsley, New York headquartered Acorda Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 3.31% lower at $21.90 with a total trading volume of 644,164 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.29% in the last month and 12.31% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 4.42%. Furthermore, shares of Acorda Therapeutics, which identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the US, have an RSI of 48.18.

On December 26th, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics announced that Ron Cohen, M.D., President and CEO, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. EST in San Francisco. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the "Investor Events" section of the Company's website. The free technical report on ACOR can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ACOR

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in The Woodlands, Texas headquartered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 3.66%, ending the day at $10.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.03 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 756,040 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.38% in the last one month. The stock is trading 4.41% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Lexicon Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases, have an RSI of 55.96.

On January 02nd, 2018, Lexicon Pharma announced that Lonnel Coats, President and CEO, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 09th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. PST in San Francisco, California. A live audio webcast for this conference will be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on LXRX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LXRX

FibroGen

San Francisco, California headquartered FibroGen Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.79% lower at $50.30 with a total trading volume of 381,274 shares. The stock has gained 6.68% in the last month and 136.15% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 3.47% above their 50-day moving average and 27.82% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of FibroGen, which discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the US, have an RSI of 59.83. See the free research coverage on FGEN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FGEN

