This Morning's Technical Outlook on Shipping Stocks -- Top Ships, Star Bulk Carriers, Golar LNG, and Teekay Tankers

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on TOPS, SBLK, GLNG, and TNK which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. Breakbulk.com reported that the Shipping industry's outlook for 2018 remains negative with little expectation of material improvement in market fundamentals, according to the latest research by Fitch. The ratings agency's "2018 Outlook: Global Shipping" report suggests that overcapacity remains a constant danger and that longevity of any recovery is uncertain due to limited adherence to industry-wide limits. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com turns investors' attention to select equities to see how they have fared over the past trading sessions: Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK), Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ: GLNG), and Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Top Ships

Maroussi, Greece-based Top Ships Inc.'s shares jumped 4.70%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $0.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10.23 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 52.27% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Top Ships, which provides seaborne transportation services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.16. Get the full research report on TOPS for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TOPS

Star Bulk Carriers

On Wednesday, shares in Maroussi, Greece-based Star Bulk Carriers Corp. recorded a trading volume of 655,810 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 505,360 shares. The stock edged 3.13% higher, ending the day at $12.20. The Company's shares have advanced 12.34% in the past month, 18.91% in the previous three months, and 114.79% over the past one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.50% and 21.14%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide, have an RSI of 68.16. SBLK's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SBLK

Golar LNG

Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Golar LNG Ltd's stock finished the day 0.16% higher at $30.99. A total volume of 3.17 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 28.27% in the last month, 35.62% in the previous three months, and 31.09% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 25.62% and 29.57%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Golar, which engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG, have an RSI of 86.76.

On December 12th, 2017, research firm Cowen reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $41 a share to $44 a share. Register for your free research report on GLNG at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GLNG

Teekay Tankers

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers Ltd ended yesterday's session flat at $1.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.08 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.65% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Teekay Tankers, which engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide, have an RSI of 40.73.

On December 07th, 2017, Teekay Tankers ("TNK") announced that Stewart Andrade has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of TNK, succeeding Vince Lok who will remain Teekay Corporation's ("Teekay") Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Andrade joined Teekay in 2002 and has worked in a variety of increasingly senior roles across the organization. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on TNK available at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TNK

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-shipping-stocks----top-ships-star-bulk-carriers-golar-lng-and-teekay-tankers-300577488.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



