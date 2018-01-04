This Morning's Research Reports on Gas Utilities Stocks -- National Grid, Clean Energy Fuels, ONEOK, and CenterPoint Energy

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on NGG, CLNE, OKE, and CNP. The Natural Gas Utility industry includes domestic companies that provide distribution service to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Although company-specific issues influence operating results, wide variations in weather and swings in the economy also have an impact.

National Grid

London, the UK headquartered National Grid PLC's stock finished Wednesday's session 2.01% lower at $57.66. A total volume of 713,477 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 529,170 shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.32% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of National Grid, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.14.

On December 19th, 2017, research firm Macquarie upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

Clean Energy Fuels

On Wednesday, shares in Newport Beach, California headquartered Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recorded a trading volume of 887,413 shares. The stock ended the session 1.40% lower at $2.11. The Company's shares have advanced 1.93% since the last one week. The stock is trading 1.84% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 47.78.

On December 14th, 2017, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) announced that it has been awarded a $3-million design, build, operation, and maintenance contract for a new, compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station, which will serve both public and private customers. The City of Santa Fe, New Mexico has contracted with CLNE to build a CNG fueling station for its transit and refuse fleets as well as offering access to the public.

ONEOK

Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered ONEOK Inc.'s shares closed the day 1.63% higher at $55.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.54 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 2.42 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.58% in the last month. The stock is trading 5.57% and 4.63% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of ONEOK, which engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the US, have an RSI of 70.86.

CenterPoint Energy

Shares in Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. finished 0.21% lower at $27.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.32 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 2.62 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.70% over the past one year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.37%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a public utility holding company in the US, have an RSI of 37.26.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm Guggenheim downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm Guggenheim downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On December 13th, 2017, CenterPoint Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2775 per share of common stock, payable on March 08th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15th, 2018. This represents approximately a 4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.2675 and, if annualized, would equate to $1.11 per share.

