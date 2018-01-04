MFA Announces the Advancement of Eleven Firm Members

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA – Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico, LLP (www.mfa-cpa.com), a leading CPA and business advisory firm, today announced the promotion of eleven members, including one new partner and four new managers.

"This year's group of advancing members exemplify the best of what MFA has to offer – a passion for learning, a commitment to impacting our clients' lives, and a pledge to transform the role of today's business advisors," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner of The MFA Companies. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for our Firm and our industry – and for us to ride the wave together thanks to the extraordinary contributions of these remarkable individuals."

Please join the Firm in congratulating the following members on their promotions and wish them continued success in driving the future of MFA:

Katie Desjardin, Meghan Deyermond, Sergi Filonow, Steven Fisher, Keith Henshaw, Thomas Komow, Ryan McAvoy, Katie Rucinski, Alexandra Shay, Hui Sheng, and Joshua Stone.

Read on for additional background on MFA's newest partner.

Steven Fisher is a high-caliber, strategic professional skilled in steering organizations to realize their full potential. A demonstrated leader in his field for more than 15 years, Steven leads internal and external business strategy as well as all revenue-generating business processes at MFA. He is responsible for driving growth, expanding market share, preserving operational efficiency, and ensuring a consistent, best-in-class experience for the Firm's customers. In his role, Steven and his team partner high-growth businesses with the talented team of advisors at The MFA Companies where they benefit from customized business planning services, insight and guidance – far beyond traditional financial services offerings. He exemplifies the dynamism of the Firm's capabilities and works to create meaningful connections for professionals in order to help them and their businesses prepare for future success. Prior to joining MFA, Steven shaped his deep knowledge of growth management and advisory by way of various sales operations roles through which he demonstrated his ability to drive operational efficiencies and promote fiscally responsible growth strategies for several large, multinational corporations.

These promotions are effective as of January 1, 2018.

About MFA – Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico:

MFA – Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico, LLP (www.mfa-cpa.com) is a proactive CPA and consulting firm located north of Boston with national and global reach. Since 1981, clients have relied on MFA's exceptional tax, audit and consulting services, but have stayed with us year after year because of our value as a proactive and trusted business advisor. Our over 150 professionals, including 38 partners, facilitate growth for our client base by going beyond 'nuts and bolts' accounting and supporting them with deep expertise, critical guidance and strategic advice when they need it most.

The MFA Companies is comprised of six affiliate entities including MFA – Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico, MFA Cornerstone Consulting, MFA Capital Advisors, MFA Asset Management, MFA Talent Management and MFA Global.

