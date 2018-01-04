Libertarian running for Oklahoma governor hurt in wreck - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Libertarian running for Oklahoma governor hurt in wreck

(Source Ballotpedia) (Source Ballotpedia)

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an Oklahoma zookeeper who's running as a Libertarian for governor has been injured in a vehicle wreck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City in stable condition after the crash Tuesday afternoon near Wynnewood. Maldonado-Passage is a self-described actor and musician known as "Joe Exotic" who runs The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The highway patrol says Maldonado-Passage's vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign on a county road and was struck by an oncoming truck.

A posting on his Twitter page says Maldonado-Passage broke two vertebrae in his neck, fractured his femur and broke his shoulder blade.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:29 AM EST2018-01-04 06:29:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-01-04 21:23:47 GMT

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

  • Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-02 23:48:36 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-04 21:21:48 GMT
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.
    Trapped polar air escapes, turning US weather upside down.

  • New book leaves Trump 'furious,' 'disgusted' with Bannon

    New book leaves Trump 'furious,' 'disgusted' with Bannon

    Thursday, January 4 2018 3:49 AM EST2018-01-04 08:49:22 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-01-04 21:20:08 GMT

    An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

    An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

    •   
Powered by Frankly