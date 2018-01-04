Star Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown to enter NFL draft

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown is entering the NFL draft, where he is projected as a high first-round pick.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pound redshirt junior announced his decision Thursday on Twitter. He says he has had an "amazing" four years and "wouldn't want to be a part of any other university."

Brown was a first-team All-American, an Outland Trophy finalist and a team captain this season. He was a second-team All-American last season.

Brown anchored three of the best offenses in school history and helped quarterback Baker Mayfield finish in the top four of the Heisman Trophy balloting three times. He started all 40 games of his career.

Brown's late father, Orlando Sr., played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

