Tillman County home destroyed by fire

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A home was destroyed by fire in Tillman County overnight. The county's Emergency Management Department says it happened about five miles south of Frederick on Highway 183.

Officials tell us they believe a heat lamp is to blame. The director says a dog and puppies were killed in the fire and the family is receiving help from the Red Cross.

We're told a passerby spotted the flames and called it in.

Nobody was home at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Authorities say it's considered a total loss and, at last check, firefighters were letting it continue to burn.

