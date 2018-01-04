No injuries reported in 3-car crash in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No injuries reported in 3-car crash in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There was a car crash at SW Winners Way and Lee Blvd involving three vehicles around 8:30 this morning.

According to the Lawton Police Department, the accident occurred when a silver Dodge Ram 2500 headed westbound on Lee Blvd hit a red Toyota Prius that was stopped at the light causing the Prius to make contact with a maroon Lincoln that was in front of it.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the accident. The driver of the Ram was issued citations.

