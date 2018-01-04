OK Secretary of State to serve as secretary of Ed and Workforce Development

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin announced that Oklahoma's Secretary of State will be taking on new responsibilities in her Cabinet. Dave Lopez will now serve as the secretary of Education and Workforce Development.

In addition to his duties as Secretary of State, Lopez will work on developing policies to help Oklahoma students find and keep jobs in-state.

He succeeds Natalie Shirley, who was named to the post in 2015 and recently resigned as the president of OSU's Oklahoma City campus.

Lopez will begin his duties immediately but his appointment will still have to be formalized by the state Senate.

