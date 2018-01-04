More than 600 people have been hospitalized with the flu in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported new flu-related numbers this week.

According to the latest OSDH report, thirteen people have now died from the flu, More than 600 people have been hospitalized for flu-related reasons since Sept. 1. One-hundred and thirty-seven people have been hospitalized in the last week alone.



Two of the 13 deaths were reported in Tulsa County, while 120 people in the county have been hospitalized for the flu. Of the thirteen people who have passed due to the virus, nine were above age 65 and the remaining four were between ages 50 and 64.

In southwest Oklahoma, 11 people have been hospitalized in Comanche County, 6 in Stephens County and 3 in Tillman County.

