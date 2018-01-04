Cotton County welcomes new Emergency Management director - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cotton County welcomes new Emergency Management director

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Cotton County is welcoming a new Director of Emergency Management.

Eric Price, a 20-year veteran of the armed forces, will be the new director.

Price will be taking the position formerly held by Kesto Simpson.

