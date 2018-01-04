Winning lottery ticket sold in Lawton

OK (KSWO)- One lucky Oklahoman is now $50,000 richer! The winning lottery ticket was sold at the Country Mart store located at 902 W Gore Blvd in Lawton.

According to the Oklahoma Lottery website, one ticket in Oklahoma hit four white balls and the Powerball, amounting in a $50,000 prize. At this time, the winning ticket has been claimed.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 42-39-18-2-37 and the Powerball was 12.

Overall, there were more than 13,000 winners in Oklahoma. Those prizes range from the $50,000 previously mentioned to $4 for hitting the Powerball only. To see if you're a winner, visit the Oklahoma Lottery online.

It may not be a $460 million winning ticket, but it’s a great way to kick off the new year.

