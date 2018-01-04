June Election Date set for Medical Marijuana Issue

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – A June election date has been for the medical marijuana ballot measure. State Question 788 has been placed on the June 26 primary election ballot.

“Backers of this proposal to legalize medical marijuana followed procedures and gathered the more than 66,000 required signatures to submit the issue to a vote of the people,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “I’m fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year.”

If approved by voters, the measure would permit doctors to recommend a patient a state-issued medical marijuana license. A license holder would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug, six mature plants, and six seedlings.

Information provided by the Office of Governor Mary Fallin.