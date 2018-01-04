Wisconsin deputy shoots, kills man who pointed shotgun

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in northern Wisconsin shot and killed a man who pointed a shotgun at him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Forrest County deputy was on patrol Thursday morning when he ran a records check on a disabled vehicle. The check found the driver was wanted on felony warrants in Texas.

Authorities say the deputy tried to make contact with the driver when the driver pointed a shotgun at him. The deputy fired his weapon in response, killing the suspect.

The deputy was placed on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is collecting evidence and will turn its reports over to the district attorney.

No other details were released.

