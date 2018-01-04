United Way needs your help fostering a love of learning in OK kids

A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.
