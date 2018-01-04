United Way needs your help fostering a love of learning in OK kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Helping build a love of learning in our kids is the purpose of a book drive by the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and they need your help.

They are collecting books all this month for kids in the community. It's for their 'Success by 6' program. Arvest Bank is partnering with United Way to help.

United Way came up with the idea after facing budget cuts on the state level.

“Due to state budget cuts and other issues, the money's just not there and so we began brainstorming ways that we didn't have to spend any money but yet could get some books and we came up with the idea of ‘hey, we could do a book drive and parents could drop off books their kids no longer need or don't use and they could go to kids who do need them,’” explained Community Collaborations Director Sarah Head.

They are looking for new or gently used books aged for newborns up to teenagers.

If you'd like to donate, you can bring them to any Lawton Arvest Bank or to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

