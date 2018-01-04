U.S. Senator reflects on White House accomplishments

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe made a trip to Frederick Thursday morning. While there, he talked about what President Trump has accomplished since he's been in office and what the President plans to do this year.

One of the topics Senator Inhofe focused on was the Tax Reform that President Trump signed. Inhofe said the Tax Reform will cut all individual rates, doubles the standard deduction and child tax credit. Inhofe stressed people may not understand the tax break now, but soon they will start to see more money in their paychecks.

From regulations, to rebuilding the military, and accomplishing the biggest tax cut in history Senator Jim Inhofe said President Trump is one of the hardest working Presidents of all times, and continues to make improvements for our country.



"If a year ago if someone had told me Trump was going to be our president I would have asked you what have you've been smoking, but the more I'm around this guy the more I'm in shock on what he has done," said Senator Inhofe.

One of the most heated issues President Trump is facing is the terrorist threats from North Korea and leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier this week President Trump responded to Kim Jong Un message over the size of his purported "nuclear button."

President Trump tweeted, "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Senator Inhofe said our country is facing the greatest threat in his opinion.

"We have a country in North Korea run by a mentally deranged person who now has the capability of reaching Frederick Oklahoma from from North Korea. It's a scary thing that we're going through right now," said Senator Inhofe.

But Infoe said President Trump is re-building the military and believes he can shutdown North Korea anytime.

"I think that our enemies and potential enemies abroad have to realize that we have a new sheriff in town and we're going to be tough and we're going to reestablish ourselves as a leader of the free world," said Senator Inhofe.

Inhofe believes President Trump is doing more than former President Obama during his 8 years in office.

"Good things are happening economically in the United States where we're back in growth again. Jobs are on the increase and there will be a person who is watching us right now will realize when April gets here that that person is getting huge huge breaks in terms of taxes," said Senator Inhofe.

Inhofe said President Trump is already working on his next plans and the future.

"We're looking at a trillion dollar increase in infrastructure. And so that's kind of a starting point. And that's that's a dual thing. I mean it's it's long overdue. So it will be that will be the next area of activity that all the time we're going to be continuing the number one priorities that is defend America through our national defense system," said Senator Inhofe.

