OHP investigating shooting on I-40

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A portion of I-40 is closed as Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigate a trooper involved shooting in Caddo County.

OHP says the shooting happened near mile marker 99 between Hinton and Clinton.

Early reports say a suspect pulled a gun on the trooper before being shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.The trooper was not hurt.

OHP is expected to release more information as it becomes available.

