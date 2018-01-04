OHP investigating shooting on I-40 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP investigating shooting on I-40

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
CADDO COUNTY, OK  (KSWO) - A portion of I-40 is closed as Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigate a trooper involved shooting in Caddo County.

OHP says the shooting happened near mile marker 99 between Hinton and Clinton. 

Early reports say a suspect pulled a gun on the trooper before being shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.The trooper was not hurt.

OHP is expected to release more information as it becomes available.  

