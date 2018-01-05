Protests greet Erdogan on first France visit since crackdown

A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.