Lawton police search for suspect after gunfire, child taken

Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
The case of a Duncan woman who married her own daughter is going to trial. The non-jury trial for Patricia Spann is set for March 13. Spann was charged with incest in September last year. Her daughter, Misty Spann pleaded guilty to the same charge. She received a deferred sentence but now wants to withdraw her plea. She will return to court on March 20th.
Tonight kicks off the Winter National Pig Lamb and Goat Show in Lawton. It starts at 6:00 tonight at the Great Plain Coliseum. The events continue on through Saturday as well. They'll start off with the Sheep and breeding doe show tonight and tomorrow they will have the hog show starting at 9 a-m. All sheep and breeding does entries are due tonight by 5:00 p.m. and the hog card entries are due by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.
Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a central Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
