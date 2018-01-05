Lawton police search for suspect after gunfire, child taken - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton police search for suspect after gunfire, child taken

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are looking for a suspect after a shot was fired and a child was taken from his mother Thursday night.

That child is already back home and safe, though authorities are still looking for the man responsible.

it all started after authorities received a domestic disturbance call on SW Wolf Street around 11:30 Thursday night. Lawton police said the suspect was dropping the child off at the child's mother's house when an argument broke out and one shot was fired.

No one was hurt.

Police say the child's father then took off with the boy. The suspect's name has not been released.

Authorities say they managed to find and impound the suspect's car shortly after midnight.

