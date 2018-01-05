Stock Review for Property Management's Investors -- Forest City Realty Trust, Paramount, Realogy, and CBRE Group

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FCE-A, PGRE, RLGY, and CBG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com shifts focus on the Property Management space, which includes companies that deal directly with prospects and tenants, saving individuals time and worry over marketing their rentals, collecting rent, handling maintenance and repair issues, responding to tenant complaints, and even pursuing evictions. Today, the following stocks have been lined up for assessment: Forest City Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCE-A), Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBG). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Forest City Realty Trust

On Thursday, shares in Ohio headquartered Forest City Realty Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 955,376 shares. The stock ended the day at $23.75, rising slightly by 0.08% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 13.69% over the past one year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.00%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.00.

On December 21st, 2017, Forest City Realty Trust (FCE-A) announced the closing of the sale of its interest in South Bay Galleria, a 960,000-square-foot regional mall in Redondo Beach, CA, to QIC. The sale is the second mall divestiture for FCE-A to close as part of a previously announced ten-mall portfolio transaction with QIC. Sales of four additional malls to QIC are expected to close in early 2018. Get the full research report on FCE-A for free by clicking below at:

Paramount Group

New York-based Paramount Group Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 1.71%, finishing yesterday's session at $15.49 with a total trading volume of 1.07 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.92%. Shares of the Company have an RSI of 38.11.

On December 15th, 2017, Paramount announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share of common stock for the period from October 01st, 2017 to December 31st, 2017. The dividend will be payable on January 12th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29th, 2017. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on PGRE at:

Realogy Holdings

Shares in New Jersey headquartered Realogy Holdings Corp. ended the session 0.38% higher at $26.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.50 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.99 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.80% since the last one week. The stock is trading 4.13% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Realogy, which provides real estate services, have an RSI of 48.08.

On December 15th, 2017, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

On January 03rd, 2018, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy, announced that Bandon Property Sales in Bandon, Oregon is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Coastal Sotheby's International Realty. The latter, which is owned and operated by Hunter Finch, has served the luxury residential real estate markets of Bandon and the southern Oregon coast for over a decade. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on RLGY at:

CBRE Group

On Thursday, California headquartered CBRE Group Inc.'s stock declined 0.32%, finishing at $44.05. A total volume of 1.62 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 1.57% in the last month, 14.03% over the previous three months, and 37.31% over the past one year. The stock is trading 4.32% and 17.17% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of CBRE Group, which operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide, have an RSI of 61.34.

On December 13th, 2017, CBRE Group announced that it has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. Forbes and JUST Capital evaluate US-based public companies based on measures of corporate citizenship, including employee relations, quality of goods and services, client service, environmental impact, community support, diversity, and ethical conduct. Nearly 1,000 companies are considered for inclusion in the JUST 100. To get free access to your research report on CBG, sign up at:

