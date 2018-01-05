Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Steel & Iron Stocks -- AK Steel, United States Steel, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, and Gerdau

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AKS, X, RS, and GGB which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com reviews AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKS), United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X), Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS), and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB). These companies belong to the Steel and Iron industry, which is a basis for the development of a number of industries in the global economy: the Defense industry; the Transportation and Heavy Engineering industry; and the Energy and Construction industry, including the Aeronautical and Shipping Construction industry. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

AK Steel Holding

On Thursday, shares in West Chester, Ohio headquartered AK Steel Holding Corp. recorded a trading volume of 21.20 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 16.32 million shares. The stock ended at $6.55, climbing 3.31% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 32.06% in the last one month and 13.52% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 28.13% and 12.75%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of AK Steel, which through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corp., produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 81.88.

On December 20th, 2017, research firm Longbow upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On January 03rd, 2018, AK Steel announced that it will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $40 per ton, effective immediately, with new orders. Get the full research report on AKS for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AKS

United States Steel

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered United States Steel Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.01% higher at $37.87 with a total trading volume of 9.95 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 26.91% in the last month, 43.12% over the previous three months, and 1.45% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 25.34% and 44.42%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe, have an RSI of 77.59.

On December 20th, 2017, research firm Longbow upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On December 20th, 2017, United States Steel announced plans to release its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results following the close of trading on the NYSE on January 31st, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on February 01st, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss these results. The call will be available on the Company's website. The free technical report on X can be accessed at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=X

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. rose slightly by 0.63%, ending the day at $88.83. The stock recorded a trading volume of 547,619 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 426,570 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.83% in the last month, 15.15% in the previous three months, and 7.57% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.22% and 17.11% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, which operates as a metals service center company, have an RSI of 74.24. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on RS at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RS

Gerdau

Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau S.A.'s shares ended the day 3.76% higher at $4.14. A total volume of 12.04 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.58 million shares. The stock has gained 21.05% in the last month, 15.32% over the previous three months, and 21.41% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 20.82% above their 50-day moving average and 24.21% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Gerdau, which provides steel-related products and services worldwide, have an RSI of 80.22. See the free research coverage on GGB at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GGB

