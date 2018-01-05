Free Research Reports on These REIT Stocks -- Macerich, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Realty Income, and Hospitality Properties Trust

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on MAC, SKT, O, and HPT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Featured on WallStEquities.com today are Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O), and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT). Retail REITs own and manage retail real estate, and rent space in those properties to tenants. These REITs also focus on large regional malls, outlet centers, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and power centers that feature big box retailers. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Macerich

Santa Monica, California headquartered Macerich Co.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.51% lower at $64.00. A total volume of 2.27 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.07 million shares. Over the previous three months, the Company's shares have advanced 13.31%. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.17% and 7.45%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Macerich, which invests in the real estate markets of the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Shares in Greensboro, North Carolina-based Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. dropped 2.29%, ending yesterday's session at $25.63. A total volume of 1.73 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.63 million shares. The stock has gained 1.83% in the past month and 3.14% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 3.75% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers, have an RSI of 54.07.

Realty Income

On Thursday, Escondido, California-based Realty Income Corp.'s stock saw a drop of 2.16%, to close the day at $55.25. A total volume of 1.88 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.65 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 0.99% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Realty Income, which makes investments in commercial real estate, have an RSI of 43.04.

On December 12th, 2017, Realty Income announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2125 per share from $0.212 per share. The dividend is payable on January 12th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 02nd, 2018. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.55 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.544 per share.

Hospitality Properties Trust

Shares in New York-based Hospitality Properties Trust ended the day 1.81% lower at $29.22. A total volume of 814,829 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 500,220 shares. The stock has gained 2.71% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading slightly below their 200-day moving average by 0.77%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which invests in hotel and travel centers, have an RSI of 41.26.

