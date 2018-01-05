Altus Director of Emergency Services announces retirement

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Altus Emergency Services Director Lloyd Colston is retiring after over a decade of serving the community.

A retirement ceremony is set for January 12th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the City Hall’s council chambers, 509 S Main Street.

In the time Colston’s worked in Altus Emergency Management Department, they've made many changes to stay up-to-date on getting weather warnings out to the public. Altus Emergency Management and Director Colston were named the National Weather Service Norman Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence for 2017. The City of Altus was also recognized as a “StormReady” Community for the thirteenth year.

READ MORE: Altus continues recognition as a “StormReady” Community

"Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” said Colston. “Weather-ready Nation people are doing more than just talking about the weather… The alerting has been better, the warnings from the national weather service have improved,” said Colston. “They've gotten faster and I'm able to automate them. Ten years ago, Twitter wasn't even around."

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Altus recognized for weather emergency preparedness

Jackson County appreciates Colston’s many years of service keeping the area safe. Enjoy your retirement!

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.