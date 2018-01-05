New details on the life of missing OK pilot

Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...
