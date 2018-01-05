Cigarette butt catches Lawton home on fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A house in Lawton suffered minor damage today after someone improperly disposed of a cigarette butt.

The cigarette butt caught the front of a house located at 17th and Cherry on fire.

The Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There was minor damage to the front of the home. However, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.