Winter National Pig Lamb and Goat Show kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight kicks off the Winter National Pig Lamb and Goat Show in Lawton.

It starts at 6:00 tonight at the Great Plain Coliseum. The events continue on through Saturday as well. They'll start off with the Sheep and breeding doe show tonight and tomorrow they will have the hog show starting at 9 a-m.

All sheep and breeding does entries are due tonight by 5:00 p.m. and the hog card entries are due by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Co-Chairman Kyle Hicks with the show says they have a lot of shows going on but it's all for the kids:

"It's pretty hectic but, at the time same, it's a lot of fun for the kids. It's high energy. It's just a good way to get these kids out and give them something to do. Just to get behind them and support our youth in ag."

There are prizes up for the winners but the entire event is free to attend.

