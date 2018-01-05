Trial date set for Duncan woman accused of incest

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The case of a Duncan woman who married her own daughter is going to trial.

The non-jury trial for Patricia Spann is set for March 13. Spann was charged with incest in September of 2016.

Her daughter, Misty Spann pleaded guilty to the same charge. She received a deferred sentence but now wants to withdraw her plea. She will return to court on March 20th.

