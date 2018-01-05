Preliminary hearing held for man accused in Avendale Pointe Apt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Preliminary hearing held for man accused in Avendale Pointe Apt homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Eunik Porch-Nolan appeared in court today for his preliminary hearing.

Court records show the district attorney has charged Eunik Dequan Porch-Nolan with first-degree murder for Malcolm Shrubbs' shooting death at the Avendale Pointe Apartments. He's also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting and wounding a teenager at the scene.

READ MORE: Charges filed & warrant issued for Lawton murder suspect

He was held over today as a judge has determined that there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed.

His formal arraignment has been set for January 8th.

