Preliminary hearing held for man accused in Avendale Pointe Apt homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Eunik Porch-Nolan appeared in court today for his preliminary hearing.

Court records show the district attorney has charged Eunik Dequan Porch-Nolan with first-degree murder for Malcolm Shrubbs' shooting death at the Avendale Pointe Apartments. He's also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting and wounding a teenager at the scene.

He was held over today as a judge has determined that there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed.

His formal arraignment has been set for January 8th.

