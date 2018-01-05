One Park Financial Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation For 2017

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE One Park Financial

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by The National Association for Business Resources. The 2017 winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed several key measures to find the best of the best in the Nation.



"This has been such a great year for One Park Financial and winning this award was such a special way to end the year for us and our team. We couldn't win awards, such as this one, without the support of our amazing employees who constantly strive to make One Park the best it can be," says CEO John M. Lie-Nielsen.



The award honored 437 winning organizations out of 2,000 nominations, among the 437 winners, 101 companies were named Best and Brightest in the Nation. One Park's welcoming and team-oriented culture which is fueled by their Core Values, played a key role in making this esteemed list. Each employee is expected to live by the four values: Results, Client's Success, Taking Risks and Fun. These values allow each employee to constantly strive for success while working in a healthy environment. Aside from their core values, One Park Financial fuels it's culture with monthly potlucks, volunteering opportunities with the United Way and office competitions. They aim to encourage team building and want to reward their employees for all the hard work they put into the Company.



"National companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. "We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees."



The companies that have been selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the February 8th online edition of Corp! Magazine. The winning companies will also receive additional recognition as a national winner at a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards symposium and gala at a location of their choosing in several U.S. cities.



One Park Financial is located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 305, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, you can visit https://www.oneparkfinancial.com/ or call 855.218.8819.



