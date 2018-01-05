Bail set for man accused of robbery in Central Mall parking lot

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man accused of robbing another man in the Lawton Central Mall parking lot appeared in court today.

Devonta Treshon Lawrence is charged with felony robbery in the first degree. He is one of two people named in the crime that occurred on December 17th. The other suspect is a minor.

According to court documents, the minor held the victim at gunpoint while Lawrence entered the vehicle on the passenger side and began rummaging through the victim’s pockets. Lawrence is accused of taking money and an i-phone from the victim. The victim says that they took his wallet at first but gave it back because there was no money in it. They then tried to steal his car and get him to go inside the mall and withdraw cash from ATM.

Lawrence’s bail was set at $120,000. If convicted, Lawrence faces no less than 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.