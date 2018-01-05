Car wreck shuts down I-44

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A car wreck at mile marker 73 on I-44 has backed up traffic. The eastbound lanes were shut down for a couple hours. Traffic has been restored to one eastbound lane. 7News viewers are reporting that traffic is backed up all the way to the Elgin exit and traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.

