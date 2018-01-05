Dispute between father, mother over child custody leads to gunfire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police are now working to track down a man they said is involved in a custody dispute -- that included gunfire Thursday night.

"We are currently investigating this incident. We are looking for suspects or anyone that may be involved,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Lawton Police Department.

Police arrived at a home in the 4100 block of southwest Wolf Street around 10:30 Thursday night.

Officials said the father was dropping the child off at the child's mother's house when an argument broke out over custody of the boy.

"He fired a shot at one of the individuals that were there,” said Jenkins.

No one was hurt; however, the father then took off with the child in his vehicle.

Police said they have now found and impounded the father's car from Thursday night and the child has been returned to the mother.

Officials still have not released the dad's name.

Sergeant Jenkins said in situations like this one it is best to contact the police department.

"People get upset and tensions get high and things get heated so, we always want people to know if they do have issues, domestic dispute or something like that always call the police department and let us come out,” said Jenkins. “We will try our best to handle the situation."

If you have any information on the father's whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Lawton police or Crimestoppers at 355-INFO.

We will keep you updated here as more information comes available.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.