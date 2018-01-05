One person killed in I-44 crash near Chickasha

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. at mile marker 74, about five-miles south of Chickasha. OHP says a vehicle was stopped in the northbound outside lane because of an earlier crash, when a pickup coming over a hill was unable to swerve to miss it. The stopped vehicle then caught fire after it was hit and at this point, Troopers have been unable to determine the make or model because it burned.

They say one person in the vehicle was killed, but they're still working to identify the victim with help from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office. The pickup driver was not injured. The crash closed down the northbound lanes of the interstate for a few hours and according to some drivers, traffic was backed up to near Elgin.

