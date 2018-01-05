Urban Air hosts soft opening event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton’s Urban Air Adventure Park held a special “soft opening” event for Comanche County first responders.

First responders and their families were invited to the park as a way for owners to give back to those who serve the community.



Urban Air hopes to entertain the whole family with its collection of trampoline-based attractions – including several obstacle courses and trampoline dodge ball.



In addition to the attractions, the park features an indoor zip line.



Urban Air's grand opening will be Saturday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.