Eisenhower basketball team hosts fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many enjoyed unlimited pancakes and bacon for breakfast Saturday morning while giving back for a good cause. Applebees hosted a flapjack fundraiser for Eisenhower's 2nd and 3rd grade boys basketball team. It was $8 for the unlimited breakfast.

Steven Mowatt, the head coach for the Basketball team, said the money raised will go towards equipment and fees to play in other tournaments. He knows each dollar raised will mean a lot to the kids.

"It's important to help the youth in the community because this is where the base of everything starts," said Mowatt. "The foundation is in our youth. If you come out to support the youth, it will help tremendously in our season."

Their basketball season starts on January 16th. They will play 8 games, but they all hope to participate in more. To all of those who donated, they're thankful.

"Thank you so much," said Damian Mowatt, one of the players.

If you didn't make it out to the fundraiser today but would still like to donate, you can contact Mowatt at 580-647-3201.

