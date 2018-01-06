Eisenhower basketball team hosts fundraiser - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Eisenhower basketball team hosts fundraiser

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many enjoyed unlimited pancakes and bacon for breakfast Saturday morning while giving back for a good cause. Applebees hosted a flapjack fundraiser for Eisenhower's 2nd and 3rd grade boys basketball team. It was $8 for the unlimited breakfast.

Steven Mowatt, the head coach for the Basketball team, said the money raised will go towards equipment and fees to play in other tournaments. He knows each dollar raised will mean a lot to the kids.

"It's important to help the youth in the community because this is where the base of everything starts," said Mowatt. "The foundation is in our youth. If you come out to support the youth, it will help tremendously in our season."

Their basketball season starts on January 16th. They will play 8 games, but they all hope to participate in more. To all of those who donated, they're thankful.

"Thank you so much," said Damian Mowatt, one of the players.

If you didn't make it out to the fundraiser today but would still like to donate, you can contact Mowatt at 580-647-3201.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly