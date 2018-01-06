Bomb threat called in to Chickasha Walmart

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - Chickasha police gave the 'all clear' after checking in on a bomb threat at the local Walmart. Chickasha police said the call came in just after midnight on Saturday.

The caller told dispatch that they put three explosive devices inside the Walmart on East Grand Avenue. The caller said the devices will go off in ten minutes.

The store was evacuated and searched. Nothing suspicious was found so the store opened back up.

Chickasha police are now trying to identify the caller.

