Death of bald eagle under investigation

BROKEN BOW, OK (KSWO) - The death of an American bald eagle in Oklahoma is now under investigation this weekend. The bald eagle was discovered shot and killed on a rural road near Broken Bow a few days after Christmas.

Oklahoma Game Wardens are saying the bird was shot out of a tree. They have found a spent rifle casing near the scene. Harming a bald eagle is a serious crime. They are federally protected, and a conviction for killing one can get you up to a year in prison and a hefty fire.

If you know anything about this crime, you're encouraged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.