Former OK state senator Norman Lamb dies - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former OK state senator Norman Lamb dies

(Source: Oklahomans for Lamb 2018) (Source: Oklahomans for Lamb 2018)

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - A former Oklahoma state senator and father to the state's current Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has died. Norman Lamb served in the state senate for nearly 20 years after being elected in 1971. Lamb was the state secretary of Veteran Affairs for over 15 years. Before than he served on active duty and as a reserve in the Army for 30 years.

The funeral home in Enid confirmed his death, but did not know the cause of it.

His son Todd Lamb is running for Oklahoma governor this year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

