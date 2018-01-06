Motorcyclist injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash on Friday sends the driver to the hospital. Lawton police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. at Southwest 38th and J Avenue.

The motorcycle and a vehicle were both heading north on 38th street when Lawton police said the vehicle switched lanes and cut off the motorcycle. Police learned that's when the motorcyclist tried not to hit the vehicle and hit the curb instead. That caused the motorcycle to fall over.

The vehicle was not at the scene when first responders got there.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.