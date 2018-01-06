First Lawton Animal Welfare Adopt-A-Thon of 2018 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

First Lawton Animal Welfare Adopt-A-Thon of 2018

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many animals at Lawton Animal Welfare found their forever homes on Saturday. It was at the first Two Heart's Adoptathon of the year. Dogs and cats were up for adoption. All adoptions were free, thanks to a generous donation from Retired Major General Lee Baxter.

Alexis Torres took home a three-year-old shepherd mix. She said she first saw her new pet on 7News.

"I had to have her,” said Torres. “Had to have her. We were here bright and early to get her."

Torres named her dog "Lady." She said her grandmother raised German shepherds and reminded her of the one she had before.

Torres sends a message to those considering adopting.

“Everybody please keep these pets in mind,” said Torres. “All these pets always need a forever home."

The Two Heart's Adoptathon will be held every month this year. We'll keep you updated on the next event here and during our Furry Friend Friday segments during the 4 o'clock newscast.

