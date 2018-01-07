Fire destroys Comanche County home - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fire destroys Comanche County home

(Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department) (Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department)
(Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department) (Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department)
(Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department) (Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department)
(Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department) (Source: Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A home out in Comanche County was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Cache firefighters along with Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 1 p.m. The home is near Southwest Lee Boulevard and Crater Creek Road. The flames were shooting out of the roof. Fire officials said the inside, roof and floors of the home are gone, and it's now unlivable.

Fire officials said one man was living in the home, but he is okay. They believe it started from the fireplace.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AP Explains: What to expect from North-South Korean talks

    AP Explains: What to expect from North-South Korean talks

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:38 AM EST2018-01-08 10:38:38 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-01-08 15:09:49 GMT

    Rare talks between the two Koreas have raised hopes for Olympic cooperation, but sharp differences are expected on political, military issues.

    Rare talks between the two Koreas have raised hopes for Olympic cooperation, but sharp differences are expected on political, military issues.

  • Trump book author contradicts Bannon's explanation

    Trump book author contradicts Bannon's explanation

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:28 AM EST2018-01-08 06:28:22 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-01-08 15:09:22 GMT

    Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

    Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

  • Winfrey says 'time is up' for abusive men in Globes speech

    Winfrey says 'time is up' for abusive men in Globes speech

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-08 04:38:17 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-01-08 15:09:19 GMT
    Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.
    Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.
    •   
Powered by Frankly