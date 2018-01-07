Fire destroys Comanche County home

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A home out in Comanche County was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Cache firefighters along with Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 1 p.m. The home is near Southwest Lee Boulevard and Crater Creek Road. The flames were shooting out of the roof. Fire officials said the inside, roof and floors of the home are gone, and it's now unlivable.

Fire officials said one man was living in the home, but he is okay. They believe it started from the fireplace.

